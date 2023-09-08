Man sent to prison for COVID fraud scheme

Reynard Lewis from Luzerne County was accused of stealing COVID-19 relief money.

NANTICOKE, Pa. — A man from Luzerne County accused of stealing COVID-19 relief money is headed to prison.

Reynard Lewis, 30, formerly of Nanticoke, was sentenced to 42 months of imprisonment for wire fraud, conspiracy, and aggravated identity theft offenses.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Lewis and others used stolen identities to create forged identification documents and credit cards to apply for multiple COVID-19 pandemic relief loans.

More than $100,000 in pandemic stimulus funds was taken.