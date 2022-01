Joey Graves pleaded guilty on Tuesday for killing a man in September of 2020 according to police.

PITTSTON, Pa. — A man accused of killing another man out of jealously pleaded guilty on Tuesday to third-degree murder.

Police say Joey Graves shot and killed Brandon Thomas back in September of 2020.

Thomas was helping graves' girlfriend unload her car.

Graves allegedly didn't want Thomas there so he shot him several times and killed him.

Joey Graves will be sentenced next month in Luzerne County.