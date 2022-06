The man admitted to setting styrofoam on fire inside the home in Pittston.

PITTSTON, Pa. — A man pleaded guilty after purposely lighting his former home in Luzerne County on fire.

Joseph Policare admitted to setting styrofoam on fire inside the home on Defoe Street in Pittston last October.

Several witnesses told police he yelled, "let it burn."

Policare will undergo a mental health evaluation.

He's slated for sentencing later this summer.