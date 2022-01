John Dawe was sentenced to at least a year in jail, followed by seven years probation.

KINGSTON, Pa. — A man who pleaded guilty to child sex charges will spend time behind bars in Luzerne County.

John Dawe was sentenced to at least a year in jail, followed by seven years probation.

He was charged last year after police say he asked for naked pictures from who he thought was a 15-year-old boy.

Turns out he was talking to a Kingston police officer.