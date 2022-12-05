Man pleads guilty in shots fire case

US Marshals say he fired shots in Hanover Township.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It's a guilty plea in a case of shots fired in Luzerne County.

Taquil Baley pleaded guilty to charges of reckless endangerment and carrying a gun without a proper license.

US Marshals say he fired shots in August 2020 along the 1100 block of South Main Street in Hanover Township.

No one was hurt.

