Terry Campbell pleaded guilty Tuesday to third-degree murder charges after the stabbing death of a woman in August of 2021.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LARKSVILLE, Pa. — A man has pleaded guilty after a woman was stabbed to death in Luzerne County.

Terry Campbell plead guilty to third-degree murder charges after stabbing 25-year-old Yana Guitson at their home in Larksville last August.

According to court documents, Campbell and Guitson did not get along, and Campbell would often sit at his computer sharpening knives.

Campbell faces up to 40 years in prison.