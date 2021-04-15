Man locked up on child abuse charges

The child was flown to the hospital where doctors say he suffered a stroke and other brain injuries.

PITTSTON, Pa. — A little boy from Luzerne County is recovering after his caretaker allegedly abused him.

Investigators say 42-year-old Charles Chisarick was watching three children at a home along Searle Street in Pittston earlier this year.

Chisarick told police the two-year-old boy collapsed.

The child was flown to the hospital where doctors say he suffered a stroke and other brain injuries.

Doctors determined the boy's injuries weren't from the fall but were consistent with abuse.