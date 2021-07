Police say it happened early Saturday morning in Hazleton.

HAZLETON, Pa. — A man is facing assault charges after allegedly beating and robbing another man in Hazleton.

Police say Rasheen Williams attacked the victim around 3:30 Saturday morning near Emerald Court and West 2nd Street in the city.

Investigators found surveillance video of the area and tracked Williams down, who admitted to assaulting the man and taking his phone and cash.