x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WNEP.com | News, Weather &amp; Sports from WNEP-TV &#8212; Proud to Serve Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania

Luzerne County

Police: Man locked up after trying to meet teenager for sex

Kingston police say Joseph Paone was talking to who he thought was a 15-year-old girl.
Credit: wnep

PRINGLE, Pa. — A man is behind bars in Luzerne County after texting with who he believed was a teenage girl.

According to police in Kingston, 40-year-old Joseph Paone texted the 15-year-old to meet up for sex at Kirby Park.

When Paone showed up, he was arrested.

He is locked up in Luzerne County.