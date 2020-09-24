Police: Man locked up after trying to meet teenager for sex

PRINGLE, Pa. — A man is behind bars in Luzerne County after texting with who he believed was a teenage girl.
According to police in Kingston, 40-year-old Joseph Paone texted the 15-year-old to meet up for sex at Kirby Park.
When Paone showed up, he was arrested.
He is locked up in Luzerne County.
