The chase happened just before midnight on Saturday.

HAZLETON, Pa. — A man is behind bars after leading police on a chase through Hazleton.

Officers say they tried to pull over 21-year-old Franklin Mateo as he was riding a mini-bike in the area of South Poplar and East Buttonwood Streets just before midnight.

Investigators say Mateo took off. Police were able to catch up with him a short while later.