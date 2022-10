Police say the suspect shot a woman at Hilltop Apartments in April of 2021.

LARKSVILLE, Pa. — A man on the run since 2021 after a shooting in Luzerne County is finally behind bars.

Police say Shamel Williams shot a woman at Hilltop Apartments in Edwardsville in April of 2021.

Her injuries were not life-threatening.

Officers believe he's also responsible for a deadly shooting earlier this year in New York City.

Williams was picked up Wednesday morning in Larksville.