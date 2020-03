The accused robber asked about cigarettes and then robbed the store, Hazleton police say.

HAZLETON, Pa. — A man is locked up in Luzerne County after police say he robbed a store in Hazleton.

Police say Gary Cieniawa, 30, of West Hazleton, said he had a gun and grabbed cash from the register at Craig's Food Mart on West Broad Street in Hazleton around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.