ARROWHEAD LAKE, Pa. — One person was killed in a crash in Luzerne County.

Police say 37-year-old Scott Smith of Catawissa was traveling south in a van on Route 115 in Buck Township.

A deer that had been hit by another van traveling north on Route 115 hit Smith's windshield.

Police say Smith braked and slid into an embankment.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.