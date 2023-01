The man was sent to a hospital to be treated for burns.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A man was injured in a fire Wednesday afternoon in Luzerne County.

First responders were called to a home along North Meade Street just after 12:30 p.m.

A man and his sister were inside at the time.

The sister was able to get out OK.

The man was sent to a hospital to be treated for burns.

Investigators say an appliance caught fire.

The cause is accidental.