Man in Luzerne County attacked by ATV riders

According to the victim, he has nine broken ribs and a dozen stitches after the attack.

On Monday afternoon, Mark Kowalcyzk was at his landscaping property just off of the Pittston Bypass in Dupont Borough.

He thought he heard two ATVs heading his way. He was behind two construction trailers at the time and decided to step out to tell the riders they were on private property.

The first ATV rider drove around him and sped away.

Kowalcyzk says the second one gunned it and knocked him to ground, ending up on top of him. He then noticed there were three ATVs in total.

"I've had quad riders run through my property before. All I ask them to do is drive slowly and carefully if you're trying to get from A to B using my property and please stay away from my equipment. I know many quad riders, and the ones I know are respectable to other people's property. These riders were not," said Kowalcyzk.

Kowalcyzk is Vice President of the Dupont Borough Council and the owner of Marek Landscaping.

He describes the three ATV riders as young adults, possibly in their late teens-early twenties.