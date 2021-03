The gunfire happened near Moyallen Street and Lynch Lane around 1 p.m.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting Wednesday in Wilkes-Barre.

The shooting happened near Moyallen Street and Lynch Lane around 1 p.m.

According to police, the shooter drove up in a gray vehicle and fire several shots, hitting the victim. Investigators believe there was a dispute between those involved before the gunfire.

There is no word on the condition of the victim.