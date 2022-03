Police say the man killed his girlfriend and left her in a car along Price Street in Kingston.

KINGSTON, Pa. — A man from Luzerne County will spend the rest of his life behind bars after beating his girlfriend to death.

Police say Dana Ganjeh killed his girlfriend, Linda Frick, and left her in a car along Price Street in Kingston in 2018.

He was convicted of first-degree murder and is now sentenced to life in prison.