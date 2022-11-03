Man found guilty on murder charges in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — There is a guilty verdict in Luzerne County.
A jury only needed two hours of deliberations to find Jayshawn Johnson guilty on two counts of first-degree murder.
In January 2021, Johnson shot and killed two men outside a lounge on South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre.
A third victim was left with severe injuries.
Johnson was finally taken into custody in Miami a month after the murders.
"I know it was a relief for the family to finally see justice. It was a relief for all of us to get the verdict. Our thanks to the jury who saw through the defense and saw this case for what it was," said Samuel Sanguedolce, Luzerne County District Attorney.
Johnson faces life in prison.
Sentencing is scheduled for January.
