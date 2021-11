Kyon McDonald was charged with shooting Tyrees Owens outside a bar in Plymouth in 2018.

PLYMOUTH, Pa. — A man has been found guilty of voluntary manslaughter after a deadly shooting three years ago in Luzerne County.

A jury reached that verdict for Kyon McDonald.

He was charged with shooting Tyrees Owens outside a bar in Plymouth in 2018.

Owens later died at a hospital.

McDonald's trial took place over the past week and a half.

The jury deliberated for nearly 12 hours, over two days, before coming back with that verdict.