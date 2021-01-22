Man fires shots at Pittston police

The incident occurred after 1:00 a.m. on Friday morning.

PITTSTON, Pa. — The search is underway for a man who fired shots at two police officers early Friday morning in Luzerne County.

The gunfire was caught on surveillance video.

According to the district attorney, the Pittston City officers were stopped in a marked patrol car along Butler Street.

As two men approached the vehicle, one officer shined his flashlight at them.

One man then opened fire.

The officers returned fire and the men fled the scene.

The man who fired at Pittston officers has not yet been caught.