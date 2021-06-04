Man facing more child sex charges in Luzerne County

The suspect was first charged in November.

HARVEYS LAKE, Pa. — Additional child sex charges have been filed against a man from Luzerne County.

Jack Covert II of Harveys Lake went before a judge for the second time on Friday.

Investigators say three more girls have come forward, claiming Covert abused them.

The suspect was first charged in November with charges related to the corruption of minors.

"I'm very confident there's more victims out there, and if there are, please come forward. Contact the Dallas Township police at 570-674-2003, or you can reach us on social media, through Facebook or Twitter," said Chief Doug Higgins with the Dallas Township Police.