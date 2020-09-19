Man facing child sex charges in Luzerne County

A man is locked up in Luzerne County after police say he sent sexually explicit messages to who he believed was a 15-year-old girl.



Police in Kingston say 49-year-old Craig Larson began talking to an officer posing as the teen on a social media site earlier this month.



Larson admitted to investigators that he was having sexual conversations with someone he believed was underage.



He's locked up on child sex charges in Luzerne County.