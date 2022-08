The robbery happened at the M&T Bank on the Sans Souci Parkway in the township just after 1 p.m. Friday.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is locked up after allegedly robbing a bank in Luzerne County.

Footage from a viewer show the moment police caught up with Daniel Williams.

According to police, Williams robbed the M&T Bank on the Sans Souci Parkway in Hanover Township just after 1 p.m. Friday afternoon.

He didn't get far, officers cornered his vehicle just a few miles away in Wilkes-Barre.

Williams is facing robbery charges in Luzerne County.