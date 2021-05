The man tried to hit an officer and take his gun.

A man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a police officer in Luzerne County.

Police in West Pittston say they were called to the 400 block of Luzerne Avenue for reports of a domestic violence incident.

When officers arrived, they found Nicholas Palkovic, 27, of Forty Fort, fighting with another man.

When they tried to break it up, police said Palkovic tried to hit the officer and attempted to take his gun.