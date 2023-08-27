Man dies in motorcycle crash in Luzerne County

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday along Harris Hill Road in Kingston Township, near Trucksville.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in Luzerne County.

The Luzerne County Coroner's Office pronounced the motorcycle rider, a man in his 40s, dead at the scene. His identity has not been released at this time.

Officers with the Kingston Township Police Department say he was the only person involved in the crash.

Police are still investigating what caused that deadly wreck in Luzerne County.