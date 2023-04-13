Man cuffed after standoff in Luzerne County

Man surrenders to police just after midnight.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SWOYERSVILLE, Pa. — An arrest was made in Swoyersville after a police standoff.

This story broke while neighboring officers searched for that Wilkes-Barre shooter.

Our news crew raced across the river to Milbre Street at nine o'clock.

More than three hours later, just past midnight, a man surrendered to officers.

We're not sure what he's charged with.

Officials on the scene told the news station they do *not* believe the Wilkes-Barre shooting and the arrest in Swoyersville are related.