Man cuffed after standoff in Luzerne County

SWOYERSVILLE, Pa. — An arrest was made in Swoyersville after a police standoff.
This story broke while neighboring officers searched for that Wilkes-Barre shooter.
Our news crew raced across the river to Milbre Street at nine o'clock.
More than three hours later, just past midnight, a man surrendered to officers.
We're not sure what he's charged with.
Officials on the scene told the news station they do *not* believe the Wilkes-Barre shooting and the arrest in Swoyersville are related.
