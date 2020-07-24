Man charged with strangulation, robbery

Officials say the man choked a woman then ransacked an office.

HAZLETON, Pa. — A man is locked up on strangulation and robbery charges after allegedly attacking a woman in Luzerne County.

Hazleton police say Christian Reyes attacked the victim Friday morning at an office building on West Broad Street.

Police say the pair got into an argument, and Reyes choked the woman until she couldn't breathe and stole two phones from her.

He then ransacked the office before taking off.

Officers caught Reyes when he returned to the building a short time later.