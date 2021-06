Plains Township police say they responded to Tamarac Road for reports of a female struck by a vehicle.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Kingston is locked up on aggravated assault charges after police say he ran over his girlfriend with his car.

The woman said her boyfriend, Thomas Simonson, ran her over then drove off.