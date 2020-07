The suspect was arrested in West Hazleton.

WEST HAZLETON, Pa. — A man from Schuylkill County is in jail, accused of unlawful contact with a minor.

Police said 38-year-old Jesse Klick, of McAdoo, contacted a 15-year-old girl online and made plans to meet her for sex.

It wasn't a 15-year-old girl, but rather an undercover officer.