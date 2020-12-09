Man charged with homicide in Pittston

Joey Graves, 32, of Pittston is accused of shooting and killing Brandon Thomas with a rifle.

According to court papers, officers received a 911 call from 82 Parsonage Street in Pittston, a woman was screaming for help.

When police arrived, Graves was already in the street and said to officers, "I shot him, I think he is dead, please don't kill me."

Graves was then taken into police custody.

Neighbor Tara Barnic just moved here. She feels uneasy about the situation.

"I'm a little bit shook up uh right now, just we just moved in here um mid-July, and uh you know I love the towns so far, but yeah this is a little scary being this close," said neighbor Tara Barnic.

Another neighbor tells Newswatch 16 she made a call to 911 because it sounded like someone was breaking into her home.

"Bang, bang, bang, bang, bang, and I had, well it freaked me and my cats out and I started to get up off, out of my recliner and I stood there and all of the sudden bangs, bang more," said neighbor Carol Ferguson.

According to police, Graves said he became annoyed that the victim was hanging around his house.

Thomas was helping Graves' girlfriend outside with some bags.

Graves told authorities he went to his bedroom, grabbed his rifle, and shot the victim 3 to 4 times in the backyard.

Those who live in this neighborhood are still in shock this could happen.

"My peaceful setting is now broken, I just feel like, maybe it's time to move," said Ferguson.

Graves is charged with criminal homicide and possession of an illegal firearm.

He is currently locked up in Luzerne County prison without bail.