Man charged with homicide in Luzerne County motel death

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man is now facing a murder charge after the death of a woman at a motel in Luzerne County.

State troopers say the body of a 38-year-old woman was found at the Red Carpet Inn along North Church Street in Hazle Township early Saturday.

Investigators have now charged Joseph Sarmiento, 36, of Quakertown, with criminal homicide. He had been charged over the weekend with aggravated assault and related charges.

An autopsy on Sunday showed the victim died from blunt force trauma, and the coroner ruled the death a homicide.