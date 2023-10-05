x
Luzerne County

Man charged with Hazleton shooting

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday on South Vine Street in Hazleton.
HAZLETON, Pa. — A man is locked up in Luzerne County after a shooting in Hazleton.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday on South Vine Street in Hazleton. They found one male gunshot victim.

Police later caught up with Victor Perez, the suspected shooter, in Freeland. 

Investigators said the dispute started over what Perez considered disparaging posts in a local newspaper run by the victim.

Perez is charged with aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.

The victim is expected to recover.

