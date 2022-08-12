x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Luzerne County

Man charged with bank fraud in Luzerne County

More than $100,000 in pandemic stimulus funds were taken.

More Videos

NANTICOKE, Pa. — In Luzerne County, a man has been charged with bank fraud.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Reynard Lewis from Nanticoke, along with others, used stolen identities to create forged identification documents and credit cards to apply for multiple COVID-19 pandemic relief loans; more than $100,000 in pandemic stimulus funds were taken.

Lewis is facing up to 20 years in prison for fraud, identity theft, and other related charges.

Related Articles

Want to see what Newswatch 16's newscasts were like in 1983? Head on over to WNEP's YouTube.

Before You Leave, Check This Out