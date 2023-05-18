Man charged with arson after fire at Mohegan Pennsylvania

The fire earlier this month drove guests out of the hotel for a short time.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man is charged with arson after police say he started a fire in a room at the Mohegan Pennsylvania resort earlier this month.

Joseph Bone, 36, of Jenkins Township, is charged with four counts of arson. Bone told police he took pills and tried to kill himself. He told police he dropped a cigarette on the bed but denied starting the fire.

He was taken to the hospital with minor burns and a mental health evaluation.

The hotel was evacuated for a short time.

Plains Township Fire Chief Mark Ritsick says the sprinkler system in the room helped to knock down the fire. The room had water and fire damage.