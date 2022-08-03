Man charged in Wilkes-Barre shooting

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — New details in a shooting investigation in Luzerne County.
19-year-old Isaiah Dauphine is accused of being involved in a shooting that happened last month near Sherman Hills in Wilkes-Barre.
He is facing several charges including aggravated assault.
Police say multiple people were involved as well and they believe the group are responsible for numerous other shootings throughout Wilkes-Barre and the surrounding area.
Officials say more arrests are pending and the investigation is ongoing in Luzerne County.
