Man charged in Wilkes-Barre shooting

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — New details in a shooting investigation in Luzerne County.

19-year-old Isaiah Dauphine is accused of being involved in a shooting that happened last month near Sherman Hills in Wilkes-Barre.

He is facing several charges including aggravated assault.

Police say multiple people were involved as well and they believe the group are responsible for numerous other shootings throughout Wilkes-Barre and the surrounding area.

Officials say more arrests are pending and the investigation is ongoing in Luzerne County.

Man charged in Wilkes-Barre shooting