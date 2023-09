Jamey Lemardy of Exeter faces arson charges after a fire that destroyed a home along

Jamey Lemardy, 42, of Exeter, has been charged with arson, burglary, and related charges for a fire that destroyed a home along the 400 block of South Main Street in Jenkins Township last week.

No one was inside at the time of the fire in Luzerne County.