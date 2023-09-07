Man charged for May shooting that injured four in Hazleton

The shooting was on Mother's Day, and injured four men between the ages of 19 and 22

HAZLETON, Pa. — A Hazleton man is in custody in relation to a shooting from earlier this year.

21-year-old Albert Batista-Mejia was arrested Thursday following a shooting which injured 4 men in Hazleton in the area of 11th Street and Manhattan Avenue on May 14th.

Batista-Meija is facing several counts of Aggravated Assault, as well as charges. He was arraigned Thursday and is currently in custody at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility as he was unable to post a $500,000 bail.