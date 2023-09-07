Man charged for May shooting that injured four in Hazleton

HAZLETON, Pa. — A Hazleton man is in custody in relation to a shooting from earlier this year.
21-year-old Albert Batista-Mejia was arrested Thursday following a shooting which injured 4 men in Hazleton in the area of 11th Street and Manhattan Avenue on May 14th.
Batista-Meija is facing several counts of Aggravated Assault, as well as charges. He was arraigned Thursday and is currently in custody at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility as he was unable to post a $500,000 bail.
He was also arraigned on Fugitive from Justice Charges in relation to unrelated outstanding warrants out of Morris County Jail.