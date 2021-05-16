Man charged after standoff in Wilkes-Barre

Police have released information after an hours-long standoff on Saturday.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A man facing drug trafficking and gun charges now faces additional charges of reckless endangerment after an hours-long standoff in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday.

Police say Patrick Evans and a woman locked themselves inside a home along Johnson Street Saturday afternoon when officers tried to pick him up on outstanding drug and gun charges.

Investigators say they tried for hours to contact the duo before the young woman eventually came outside.

Evans surrendered peacefully around 10 p.m. after police deployed tear gas in the area.