Jeffrey Deebs faces reckless endangerment and other charges after he allegedly fired a shotgun at a man's house.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A Luzerne County man is charged after police say he fired shots at a neighbor's home.

Police responded to Maple Street in Butler Township just after midnight Friday for a report of shots fired.

Through investigation, officers say Jeffrey Deebs admitted to firing a shotgun at a home along Maple Street late Thursday night.

No one was hurt in the gunfire.

Deebs faces reckless endangerment and other charges in Luzerne County.