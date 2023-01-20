x
Luzerne County

Man charged after shooting in Luzerne County

It happened on Linden Street in West Pittston Thursday night, according to Wyoming Area Regional Police.
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man faces aggravated assault and reckless endangerment charges after a shooting in Luzerne County late Thursday night.

It happened on Linden Street in West Pittston just after 11:30 p.m.

Police say a 26-year-old man fired several shots at two women from the bedroom window of a home while the women were possibly tampering with the shooter's vehicle.

One woman was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The man is in custody in Luzerne County.

