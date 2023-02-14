Man charged after police chase in Luzerne County

The chase began when police saw a car suspected of being involved in the thefts of multiple catalytic converters.

HAZLETON, Pa. — A man faces charges after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase in Luzerne County.

Officials say it started early Monday morning in Hazleton when police saw a car suspected of being involved in the thefts of multiple catalytic converters.

When police tried to pull the driver over, he led police on two separate chases.

After some time, police were able to arrest that driver, Christopher Diaz.

He faces fleeing and eluding and other charges in Luzerne County.

