Man arrested after hostage situation in Kingston

KINGSTON, Pa. — On Monday, Dec. 14, after 11:30 p.m., members of the Kingston Municipal Police Department were dispatched to a business address in Kingston Borough for the report of a hostage situation.

A victim was able to escape and call for help.

When officers arrived at the scene, the victim advised there was a male inside with two other victims. The victim also told officers the man had a hatchet and multiple knives.

According to officials, as officers were speaking with the victim, the man was exiting the business.

Officers approached the man and asked several times if he had any weapons.

The man eventually stated he had an axe in his sweatshirt.

After a brief struggle, the suspect was successfully placed into custody.

A search was conducted and the suspect was found to have a hatchet and several knives.

The suspect was identified as Asbalom Major, 22. Major faces several charges including aggravated assault, possession of a weapon, recklessly endangering another person, and disorderly conduct.