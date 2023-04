Juan Abreau is locked up after allegedly opening fire during a fight in Hazleton Wednesday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HAZLETON, Pa. — A man is locked up after police say he fired shots in Hazleton.

Investigators say 35-year-old Juan Abreau got into a fight with a group of men just before 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.

When one of the men allegedly hit Abreau in the face, police say he opened fire.

No one was hurt but a home nearby on Diamond Avenue was hit.

Abreau faces aggravated assault and related charges in Luzerne County.