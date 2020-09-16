Man busted for messaging a cop posing as teen

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Luzerne County busted a man who thought he was messaging a 15-year-old boy online, but in reality, he was talking to an officer.
Robert Henkel, of Hanover Township, has been charged with unlawful contact with a minor, and statutory sexual assault.
In some messages, Henkel stated that he would meet up with the boy as long as he wasn't a cop.
Henkel is locked up.
An earlier version of this story had the wrong person's picture attached. It has been corrected. We apologize for the error.