Luzerne County

Man busted for messaging a cop posing as teen

Police in Luzerne County busted a man who thought he was messaging a 15-year-old boy online, but in reality, he was talking to an officer.
Robert Henkel

Robert Henkel, of Hanover Township, has been charged with unlawful contact with a minor, and statutory sexual assault.

In some messages, Henkel stated that he would meet up with the boy as long as he wasn't a cop.

Henkel is locked up.

An earlier version of this story had the wrong person's picture attached. It has been corrected. We apologize for the error.