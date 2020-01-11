Police: Man charged after assault on officers

According to police, two officers were assaulted while responding to a domestic violence call Saturday. One officer was taken to a local hospital for injuries.

EXETER, Pa. — A man from Luzerne County is locked up Saturday night after assaulting two police officers.

That man is Charles Corrin, 52, from Exeter.

Police say they were called to a home in Exeter for reports of an assault.

When they arrived, police tried to arrest Corrin but he struck an officer in the face and threw him into a wall.

Corrin then allegedly hit another officer several times.

That officer had to be taken to the hospital.