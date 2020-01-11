x
Police: Man charged after assault on officers

According to police, two officers were assaulted while responding to a domestic violence call Saturday. One officer was taken to a local hospital for injuries.

EXETER, Pa. — A man from Luzerne County is locked up Saturday night after assaulting two police officers.

That man is Charles Corrin, 52, from Exeter.

Police say they were called to a home in Exeter for reports of an assault.

When they arrived, police tried to arrest Corrin but he struck an officer in the face and threw him into a wall.

Corrin then allegedly hit another officer several times. 

That officer had to be taken to the hospital.

He's locked up on aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and related charges in Luzerne County.