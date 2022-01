Police say Danny Haggard of Philadelphia is responsible for a number of burglaries around Luzerne County.

Police say 55-year-old Danny Haggard of Philadelphia was caught driving a stolen vehicle Sunday night.

Officers believe Haggard broke into several stores and stole cigarettes over the past few weeks.

Police say he is a person of interest in ten crimes.

Haggard is locked up on burglary charges in Luzerne County.