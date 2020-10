Kingston police nab another man while posing undercover as a 15-year-old.

KINGSTON, Pa. — Kingston police say they have arrested a man for trying to contact a teen online.

According to officials, 41-year-old Kenneth Schmidt had inappropriate conversations online with someone who he believed to be a 15-year-old boy.

That boy was actually a Kingston detective.

Schmidt is accused of making several attempts to meet the boy.

He was arrested Tuesday when he showed up at an agreed-upon location.