KINGSTON, Pa. — A man is behind bars after police say he held up a convenience store in Luzerne County. According to police, 30-year-old Nathaniel Powell walked into Convenient Food Mart along Pierce Street Friday afternoon, told a clerk he had a gun, and demanded cash. Powell then took off with an undisclosed amount of money. Officers caught up with him Saturday in Kingston. He's locked up in Luzerne County.
Man arrested and admits to Kingston robbery
Police say he told store clerk he had a gun and demanded cash.