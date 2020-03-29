Man arrested and admits to Kingston robbery

KINGSTON, Pa. — A man is behind bars after police say he held up a convenience store in Luzerne County. According to police, 30-year-old Nathaniel Powell walked into Convenient Food Mart along Pierce Street Friday afternoon, told a clerk he had a gun, and demanded cash. Powell then took off with an undisclosed amount of money. Officers caught up with him Saturday in Kingston. He's locked up in Luzerne County.