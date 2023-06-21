Man arrested after standoff in Wilkes-Barre

Luis Soto-Madera is accused of firing a gun at family members.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Wilkes-Barre Police arrested the man they say is responsible for a standoff in the city.

Officers spent over nine hours outside the home along Sambourne Street Tuesday after reports that Luis Soto-Madera fired a gun at family members before barricading himself and his family inside.

No one was injured and the rest of the family made it out safely.

Once police made their way inside, Soto-Madera was gone.

He was arraigned Wednesday on three felony charges including Aggravated Assault.

Soto-Madera is now locked up in Luzerne County unable to post $100,000 bail.