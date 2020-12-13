Man arrested after shots fired in Hazleton

According to police, the man fired several gunshots early Sunday morning.

HAZLETON, Pa. — A man is behind bars after allegedly firing several gunshots early Sunday morning in Luzerne County.

On Dec. 13, around 6:00 a.m., officers of Hazleton City Police Department responded to the area of 20th Street and Locust Street for a report of approximately eight gunshots being fired in the area.

The suspect has been identified as Yelfrinso Nunez-Cruz, 27, of Hazleton.

Investigators say Cruz fired the shots in the middle of the intersection before taking off.

Officers later found him in a nearby yard.

Multiple charges were filed against Cruz for the incident.